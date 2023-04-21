 04/21/2023

Dismantling Myths About Menstruation

11:09 minutes

red blurry polka dots
Credit: Shutterstock

Saying the phrase “menstrual blood” or or the word “period” can feel almost dirty. That’s because in the western world, people with periods are taught not to discuss this exceedingly normal biological process. Half the world will menstruate at some point in their lives, and yet menstruation remains exceedingly under-studied. 

Biological anthropologist Kate Clancy dug into the history of menstruation research, and the myriad misconceptions about it, while working on her book, Period: The Real Story of Menstruation. What she found was a lack of basic understanding of the biological process, from physicians and menstruators alike. 

Clancy speaks with guest host Maddie Sofia about the misconceptions of a “normal” menstrual cycle, and other persisting period myths.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Kate Clancy

Kate Clancy is the author of Period: The Real Story of Menstruation, and is based in Urbana, Illinois.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director and senior producer, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Explore More

Period Tracking Apps And Digital Privacy In A Post-Roe World

Personal health data, like the kind shared on period tracking apps, may be used in court if abortion protections are overturned.

Read More

This Book Wants You To Think About Periods

Much of what we know about menstruation is wrong is because of societal biases. Kate Clancy hopes that her book will shed light on the truth.

Read More