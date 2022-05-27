Period Tracking Apps And Digital Privacy In A Post-Roe World
17:06 minutes
After the leak of the Supreme Court’s pending decision on Roe v. Wade law, digital privacy experts have been raising an alarm about digital privacy.
Millions of people use apps to track their menstrual cycles—the popular app Flo has 43 million active users. And Clue, a similar company, says they have 12 million monthly active users. But in recent weeks, many on social media have been urging others to delete their period tracking apps, saying that the data you share on them could be potentially be used against you if abortion becomes criminalized in states across the country.
Guest host John Dankosky talks with Laura Lazaro Cabrera, legal officer at Privacy International, about what kinds of data period tracking apps collect, how personal health data can be used in court, and how to protect your digital privacy.
This interview is a continuation of our coverage of the science of reproductive health and abortion access.
Laura Lazaro Cabrera is a legal officer at Privacy International in London, England.
