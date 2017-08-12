Microbes In Space! (But They’re Ours)

Since November 2000, the International Space Station has been permanently occupied with human inhabitants, marking over 17 years since all Earth’s people have been on the planet at the same time. The ISS residents are not alone in orbit, however. Every astronaut who visits the space station has brought their personal microbiome along for the ride.

Writing this week in the journal PeerJ, researchers report on a new look at “the microbiology of a singular built environment.” In 2014, earthbound researchers enlisted ISS Expedition 39 commander Koichi Wakata to take 15 swabs of different areas of the space station, from computer keyboards to an air vent in the crew sleeping compartment. The samples were then frozen and shipped back to Earth in a SpaceX Dragon capsule for genetic analysis. The swabs collected some 12,000 different microbial species, mainly from types of bacteria associated with the human microbiome. Jenna Lang, an author of the report, says that the germ census of the ISS revealed the station’s microbiome to be rather familiar—much like that of normal homes on Earth.