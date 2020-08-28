 08/28/2020

A Mysterious Gas Is Discovered In The Milky Way

11:55 minutes

a linear stretch of clouds illuminated by glowing stars. a panoramic view of the milky way galaxy
Milky Way Galaxy. Credit: ESO/S. Brunier

Recently, a group of scientists studying the Milky Way through the world’s largest ground-based radio telescope identified something they had never seen—a cold, dense gas that had been ejected at high speed from the galaxy’s center. 

The mystery of this gas—what caused it, how it could move so fast, and where it will end up—prompted research by Enrico Di Teodoro, a scientist in the department of astrophysics at Johns Hopkins University. He joined Science Friday producer Katie Feather to talk about the new discovery, as well as answer some fundamental questions about what is happening at the center of our galaxy.

Further Reading

  • Read the full study in the journal Nature.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Enrico Di Teodoro

Enrico Di Teodoro is a researcher in the Department of Astrophysics at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Explore More

Understanding Our Inevitable Cosmic Apocalypse

The universe will eventually end, writes cosmologist Katie Mack in her new book. But how? Will we get a cold lifeless soup, a bubble of doom, or matter...

Read More

The Bubbles At The Center Of The Milky Way

A million years ago, the black hole at the center of our galaxy burped. Now, scientists are exploring what the resulting bubbles might say about our kinship with...

Read More