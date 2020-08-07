 08/07/2020

Understanding Our Inevitable Cosmic Apocalypse

19:37 minutes

two swirling nebulas of different colors next to each other
The giant nebula NGC 2014 and its neighbor NGC 2020. Credit: ESA/Hubble

When it comes to the eventual end of our universe, cosmologists have a few classic theories: the Big Crunch, where the universe reverses its expansion and contracts again, setting the stars themselves on fire in the process. Or the Big Rip, where the universe expands forever—but in a fundamentally unstable way that tears matter itself apart. Or it might be heat death, in which matter and energy become equally distributed in a cold, eventless soup.

These theories have continued to evolve as we gain new understandings from particle accelerators and astronomical observations. As our understanding of fundamental physics advances, new ideas about the ending are joining the list. Take vacuum decay, a theory that’s been around since the 1970s, but which gained new support when CERN confirmed detection of the Higgs Boson particle. The nice thing about vacuum decay, writes cosmologist Katie Mack in her new book, The End of Everything: (Astrophysically Speaking), is that it could happen at any time, and would be almost instantaneous—painless, efficient.

Mack joins Ira to talk about the diversity of universe-ending theories, and how cosmologists like her think about the big questions, like where the universe started, how it might end, and what happens after it does. Read an excerpt of Mack’s new book

Further Reading

  • Read an excerpt of Katie Mack’s new book, The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking).
  • Read an essay by Mack about what we can learn beyond our own horizon in Aeon

Segment Guests

Katie Mack

Katie Mack is author of The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking) (Scribner, 2020) and an assistant professor of Physics at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

More From Guest

