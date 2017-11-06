 11/24/2017

Mining Coal For Clues About Ancient Environments

a microscopic view of red striations of a thin piece of coal
A thin section of coal showing wood structure. Credit: Jen O’Keefe

Coal is the official state mineral of Kentucky, but it’s more than just a dirty black rock that’s mined and burned. Geologist Jen O’Keefe uses coal as a time capsule, studying the pollen, spores, and plant material fossilized inside. She talks about what these microscopic clues can reveal about what the environment was like millions of years ago.

Plus, Science Club wrap ups up the Neat Rock Challenge, highlighting some of the geologic wonders—from limestone to agate—submitted by club members for the digital rock collection. 

View Science Club’s virtual neat rock collection here.

tan lignite coal speckled with large, round black fungus
Large fungus in lignite coal. Credit: Jen O’Keefe
microscopic view of dark gray fungal mycelium
Fungal Mycelium in fossil Resin in coal photo in white light. Credit: Jen O’Keefe

Segment Guests

Jen O’Keefe

Jen O’Keefe is a Professor of Geology and Science Education at Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky.

Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Meet the Producers

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

