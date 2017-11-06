Mining Coal For Clues About Ancient Environments

Coal is the official state mineral of Kentucky, but it’s more than just a dirty black rock that’s mined and burned. Geologist Jen O’Keefe uses coal as a time capsule, studying the pollen, spores, and plant material fossilized inside. She talks about what these microscopic clues can reveal about what the environment was like millions of years ago.

Plus, Science Club wrap ups up the Neat Rock Challenge, highlighting some of the geologic wonders—from limestone to agate—submitted by club members for the digital rock collection.

View Science Club’s virtual neat rock collection here.