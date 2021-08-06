This segment is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story features reporting by Minnesota Public Radio’s Kirsti Marohn and Indian Country Today’s Mary Annette Pember.

After months of lawsuits, protests, and arrests in northern Minnesota, a controversial oil pipeline is still under construction. Candian energy company Enbridge, Inc., says the Line 3 replacement pipeline, necessary to improve the safety of an aging pipeline.

In 1991, Line 3 ruptured, causing the largest inland oil spill in the United States. The new pipeline will be both higher capacity, and follow a different route past lakes, rivers, and other state waters. But in the midst of a severe state-wide drought, the pipeline’s construction process requires the company to temporarily pump tens of millions of gallons of groundwater. Meanwhile, drilling fluids have been spilled at least once into a nearby river.

Science Friday news director John Dankosky talks to two reporters, Minnesota Public Radio’s Kirsti Marohn and Indian Country Today’s Mary Annette Pember, about the water impacts of the pipeline construction, and why communities along the route remain divided about its value.

Science Friday reached out to Enbridge Energy for a statement about the pipeline’s status and permitting process. The company responded with this:

Line 3 is a safety-driven project, replacing an aging pipeline with state of the art energy infrastructure to serve the region’s energy needs, as it has done since the 1960’s. Line 3 is an existing pipeline that millions of people rely on to fuel their lives, and to power the economy. The replacement of Line 3 was noted in a federal consent decree signed during the Obama/Biden Administration. Upgrading an aging line with new pipe made of thicker steel with technologically advanced coatings, and at a greater depth of cover, will better protect Minnesota’s environment and waters for generations to come. Replacement of this pipeline has already been completed in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin, and is 80% complete in Minnesota.

The most studied pipeline project in Minnesota history has been the subject of more than six years of science-based review by regulatory and permitting bodies. This included more than 70 public hearings, a 13,500 page Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), four separate reviews by independent administrative law judges, and 320 route modifications in response to stakeholder input and reviews and approvals from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa ([who are] the only Tribe with “Treatment as a State” water quality authority along the pipeline route).

Potential impacts to climate change were considered and rejected by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in their decision granting Line 3 its Certificate of Need. They concluded that emissions from the ultimate consumption of oil transported on Line 3 do not result from the replaced pipeline, but instead from the continued demand for crude oil to produce refined products used by consumers. “The record evidence does not support a conclusion that denial of the certificate of need will significantly reduce demand for crude oil. Instead, the evidence establishes that the most likely result of denial will instead be increased transport of crude oil via more dangerous means such as rail, and continued use of the deteriorating Existing Line 3.”

It is Enbridge’s responsibility to transport the energy people rely on daily by pipelines—the safest, most efficient means of transporting energy. It is also our responsibility to do what we can to address climate change. That is why we’ve set a target of net-zero emissions by 2050 and laid a credible path to achieving it, including tying compensation of our executives to our performance in this area. It is why Enbridge has invested more than $8 billion in renewable energy and made it a core business. It is why we continue to invest in renewable natural gas, hydrogen and other technologies to drive emissions down further.

The replacement project is currently providing significant economic benefits for Minnesota counties, small businesses, Native American communities, and union members—including creating thousands of family-sustaining construction jobs, and millions of dollars in local spending and tax revenues. Enbridge has already spent well over $250 million project dollars specifically with tribal nations, citizens, communities, and contractors.

