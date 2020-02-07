How Native American Communities Are Addressing Climate Change

This story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here.

Indigenous peoples are one of the most vulnerable communities when it comes to the effects of climate change. This is due to a mix of cultural, economic, policy and historical factors. Some Native American tribal governments and councils have put together their own climate risk assessment plans. Native American communities are very diverse—and the challenges and adaptations are just as varied. Professor Kyle Whyte, a tribal member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, says that many of the species and food resources that are affected by climate change are also important cultural pieces, which are integral to the identity and cohesion of tribes. Explore the interactive map of indigenous people’s resilience action plans below.

“We’re salmon people… That’s how we survive.” — Ryan Reed, Karuk And Yurok Tribe

Some of these plans are incorporating tribal knowledge with management strategies. Ryan Reed, Spring Salmon Ceremonial Priest of the Karuk People, Hoopa Valley tribal member and descendant and Yurok tribe descendant describes the changes he’s observed to salmon in his community. He tells SciFri before Friday’s interview:

“We’re salmon people. That’s our main staple. That’s how we survive. Salmon’s our relation. Growing up, my dad was a traditional dip net fisherman. I grew up at the fishery doing these traditional things that not very many people still say they can do or they have in their culture. And we caught up to 100 fish a day when I was younger.

I remember as a kid seeing all these fish coming in and out and seeing all these hardworking young men and men packing these fish out to give to elders, give to the rest of the community because that’s our only fishery. We only have one fishery that is legally given to us.

Within the last five years, we’ve probably caught maybe a hundred. That’s a direct observation that I’ve had personally, where a lack of fish are coming in. That’s just the frontline of everyday life. I don’t have to look into any science book to understand what is exactly going on around me.”

Located in the Pacific Northwest, the Karuk’s climate adaptation plan addresses managing the landscape with traditional burning practices. Previously, this practice had been outlawed by federal and state authorities. The Karuk are now working with the Forest Service allowing the tribe to burn and manage nearly 6,000 acres of their land.

“It’s important to recognize that our communities have been adapting to climate for a long time.” — Dominique M. David-Chavez, The Caribbean Arawak Taíno

Dominique M. David-Chavez, a research scientist and descendant of the Caribbean Arawak Taíno, talks about the architecture and planting practices of Caribbean indigenous communities used in scientific observation and innovation. Before Friday’s broadcast she says:

“Our indigenous architectural practices really reflected where to orient your home, what direction in terms of wind, and what types of materials to gather, what type of year to gather those materials, to the point where people were observing that some of the structures that had used indigenous architectural techniques were stronger withstanding the hurricane force winds, such as in Dominica, and I heard this on other island and Caribbean land-based communities as well.

We saw something similar in terms of planting practices—in terms of what food, what crops—were really resilient when they were experiencing extreme drought, extreme precipitation, hurricane force winds. I think it’s important to recognize that our communities have been adapting to climate for a long time—that we have sciences and technologies that reflect that, and that it’s so important that we value them, and continue learning about them and passing them down to this next generation.”

In Southeast Alaska, the Tlingit and Haida tribe is experiencing die offs of culturally significant trees due to low snowfall and paralytic shellfish poisoning of unknown origin. Raymond Paddock, environmental coordinator and member of the tribe, is working with community members to put together a climate plan to help monitor and mitigate these changes.

“I’m calling this ‘the decade of traditional knowledge.'” — James Rattling Leaf, Rosebud Sioux Tribe

However, not every tribe has a climate plan—a lack of resources and tribal recognition can all be factors. James Rattling Leaf of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe is working on creating geospatial tools that would allow tribes to have better data and assessments, and eventually lead to more funding for climate plans and projects. As the Tribal Engagement Leader for the North Central Climate Adaptation Science Center, he also works with Great Plains tribes that are facing water issues—including drought, flooding and pollution.

Rattling Leaf says that the increased use of these practices are a reflection of entering the “decade of traditional knowledge.”

“I’m finding the interest is [in] traditional knowledge, how have indigenous people dealt with a changing world and a changing environment,” Rattling Leaf tells SciFri over the phone. “Then you add resilience into that—how do we build resilience using our traditional knowledge.”

Transcripts have been edited for clarity and length.

Further Reading

Sign up for Degrees Of Change, and stay on top of today's most important climate stories. Leave this field empty if you're human: