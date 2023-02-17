 02/17/2023

Eyes In The Sky: The Science Behind Modern Balloons

12:13 minutes

Two men stand on a sunny day, one holds a large white balloon above his head.
An example of a modern balloon use is studying the weather. Fire behavior analyst trainee Phil Knard and Incident Meteorologist Dan Borsum prepare to launch a modern weather balloon. Data from this balloon helps predict local weather and fire behavior for the day. NPS/Neal Herbert.

This month, the news cycle has been dominated by updates about suspicious objects being detected in the stratosphere. This bonanza started with a balloon from China, and escalated as four more objects—not all confirmed as balloons—have been shot down from the sky.

Although this might sound like a new problem, there are probably thousands of balloons floating above us—some for spying, others for exploring near space, or studying weather patterns. 

Dr. David Stupples, professor of electronic and radio engineering and director of electronic warfare research at City University of London, joins Ira to talk about the science behind modern balloons: how they work, what they do, and just how common they are.

David Stupples

David Stupples

Dr. David Stupples is a professor of Electronic and Radio Engineering at the City University of London in London, England.

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

