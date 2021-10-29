Could Ordinary Household Objects Be Used To Spy On You?
22:36 minutes
In the movies, if a room is bugged, the microphone might be hidden in a potted plant. But in recent years, researchers have come up with ways to use the trembling leaves of a potted plant, light glancing off a potato chip bag, and even tiny jiggles in the head of a spinning hard drive caused by a nearby conversation to be able to listen to what’s happening in a room, or to gain information about what’s going on nearby.
On a larger scale, other researchers have been able to use the vibrations of an entire building to paint a picture of movements within it—and even the health status of the people inside.
The approach is known as a side-channel attack: Rather than observing something directly, you’re extracting information from something else that has a relationship with the target. Many of the approaches are not straightforward—they require an understanding of the physics involved, and sometimes heavy data-processing or machine learning to interpret the hazy information yielded by these techniques.
Jon Callas of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Hae Young Noh of Stanford, and Kevin Fu of the University of Michigan join host Sophie Bushwick to talk about the risks and opportunities afforded by these sneaky methods of surveillance, and how concerned you should be.
Jon Callas is director of technology projects at the Electronic Frontier Foundation in San Francisco, California.
Kevin Fu is an associate professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Hae Young Noh is an associate professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Stanford University in Stanford, California.
