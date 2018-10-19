Money Mark Is Reviving Dead Pianists

Debussy would’ve had a blast jamming out on a Moog synthesizer. Or at least, that’s what Mark Ramos Nishita, more popularly known as Money Mark from the Beastie Boys, imagines the classical musician’s reaction might have been had he stuck around long enough to see synthesizer technology flourish.

But Nishita has brought the two one step closer with his “Echolodeon.” The custom-built machine converts original piano rolls, created from actual performances by greats like Debussy and Eubey Blake, into MIDI signals routed through modern-day synthesizers.

In this segment, he demonstrates the Echolodeon, talks about how he got his start in music (one source of inspiration was an obscure morse code record his dad gave him), and discusses how playing with sound can teach other fundamental skills.