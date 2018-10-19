 10/19/2018

Money Mark Is Reviving Dead Pianists

12:29 minutes

two men, one holding a microphone up to the other who is gesturing to a machine with many wires coming out of it
Money Mark explains to how the Echolodeon works to Ira Flatow. Credit: Daniel Peterschmidt

Debussy would’ve had a blast jamming out on a Moog synthesizer. Or at least, that’s what Mark Ramos Nishita, more popularly known as Money Mark from the Beastie Boys, imagines the classical musician’s reaction might have been had he stuck around long enough to see synthesizer technology flourish.

But Nishita has brought the two one step closer with his “Echolodeon.” The custom-built machine converts original piano rolls, created from actual performances by greats like Debussy and Eubey Blake, into MIDI signals routed through modern-day synthesizers.

a man crouches at the back of a complicated looking machine with dials and many wires
Money Mark explains how the Echolodeon works. Credit: Daniel Peterschmidt

[Ever heard a tune that sends a shiver down your spine? There’s science behind why our brains perceive a certain combination of notes as spooky.]

In this segment, he demonstrates the Echolodeon, talks about how he got his start in music (one source of inspiration was an obscure morse code record his dad gave him), and discusses how playing with sound can teach other fundamental skills.

Segment Guests

Mark Ramos Nishita

Mark Ramos Nishita (aka Money Mark) is a musician and maker. He was part of the Beastie Boys, and scored the TV show “Ugly Delicious.” He’s based in Los Angeles, California.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

