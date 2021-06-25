A Monterey Bay Aquarium Scientist Gives Fun Facts About Cephalopods
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, not the holidays—it’s Cephalopod Week, and SciFri uses any excuse to celebrate the mysterious squid, the charismatic octopus and the cute cuttlefish.
If anyone matches SciFri’s enthusiasm for marine invertebrates, it’s the folks at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Guest host Sophie Bushwick talks to Christina Biggs, senior aquarist at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California. Biggs spills behind-the-scenes details about everything from raising cephalopods from eggs to how their dietary preferences can resemble those of picky toddlers.
“She’ll come right over to grab food,” Biggs says of one of the aquarium’s Giant Pacific Octopuses. “And on Sardine Sundays, she just tosses it right over her head and just waits for something better.”
Can’t Get Enough Of Cephalopod Week? It’s still not too late to cephalo-brate!
Listen to the latest episode of SciFri’s Science Diction podcast, where host Johanna Mayer is quizzed by SciFri staff cephalopod enthusiasts about the origins and stories behind names of our favorite marine dwellers.
Have you heard of the bigfin squid? Its elbowed, spindly appendages have long stunned the public. But scientists say there is more to this deep sea dweller than its ghostly appearance. In the latest SciFri Rewind, where we dive into our archives, we revisit a 2001 interview with cephalopod curator Mike Vecchione when he first told us about this “mystery squid” in the deep.
From the dazzling camouflage of the flamboyant cuttlefish to the squishy dumbo octopus, watch our fun cephalopod-themed videos on TikTok!
This year, we had a wave of online events! We had our minds blown with cephalopod facts during our special cephalopod edition of SciFri Trivia Night. And we gathered with some of the squiddiest humans and experts we know for a spectacular Cephalopod Movie Night. Watch (or re-watch!) our Movie Night below, and mark your calendars for our next weekly SciFri Trivia!
Christina Biggs is senior aquarist at Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California.
