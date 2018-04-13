Tumors are masters of disguise. Unlike a virus or bacteria, a tumor’s cells are our cells. They produce molecules that can block immune system cells from recognizing them. Often, they mutate to shed other molecules that might flag the cell as unhealthy. These are some of the biggest challenges when fighting cancer.

The field of immunotherapy—teaching our immune system to recognize cancer—is burgeoning with solutions to this problem. The FDA has approved therapies for cancers, such as melanoma and lung cancer. But problems remain. Not every patient responds to immunotherapy. In melanoma, for example, only about 30 percent of patients given immunotherapy see significant tumor shrinkage.

[Will the drop stop…or roll? The answer lies in hydrophobicity, of course.]

One approach might be to enlist more parts of the immune system in the fight. For example, “natural killer” cells can rapidly detect and destroy stressed cells. Writing in the journal Science last month, oncologist Kai Wucherpfennig and other researchers describe an antibody that can prevent tumors from hiding from these immune responders. They say this may also have fewer side effects than the therapies that target T cells.

Wucherpfennig, director of the Cancer Immunotherapy Center at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, explains this approach and others. He’s joined by University of California, San Francisco immunologist Lewis Lanier, who has been studying natural killer cells since the 1980s.