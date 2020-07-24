 07/24/2020

Why Mosquitos Are Mingling More With Humans

16:41 minutes

a mosquito biting into human skin
Aedes aegypti. Credit: Shutterstock

There are a lot of things that come back during summertime: There’s the heat, cicadas—and those pesky mosquitoes. If you stay outside late enough you might become their dinner, for some mosquitoes at least. There are over 3,000 mosquitoes, but only a handful feast on blood, like the yellow fever mosquito, Aedes aegypti. Other mammals also have blood running through their veins, but are bit less frequently. So why do mosquitoes love humans so much?

New research on these bugs look into the cause, investigating mosquitoes’ preference for certain mammal odors and human population densities. Another paper examines a potential gene solution to decrease mosquito bites—thus lowering transmission of mosquito-borne diseases. Joining Ira to talk about the latest research and more mosquito science is “Lindy” McBride, biology assistant professor at Princeton University and Jake Tu, biochemistry professor at Virginia Tech.

Segment Guests

Carolyn “Lindy” McBride

Carolyn “Lindy” McBride is an assistant professor in the department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and the Princeton Neuroscience Institute at Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey.

Jake Tu

Jake Tu is a professor of Biochemistry at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Segment Transcript

