Why Mosquitos Are Mingling More With Humans
16:41 minutes
There are a lot of things that come back during summertime: There’s the heat, cicadas—and those pesky mosquitoes. If you stay outside late enough you might become their dinner, for some mosquitoes at least. There are over 3,000 mosquitoes, but only a handful feast on blood, like the yellow fever mosquito, Aedes aegypti. Other mammals also have blood running through their veins, but are bit less frequently. So why do mosquitoes love humans so much?
New research on these bugs look into the cause, investigating mosquitoes’ preference for certain mammal odors and human population densities. Another paper examines a potential gene solution to decrease mosquito bites—thus lowering transmission of mosquito-borne diseases. Joining Ira to talk about the latest research and more mosquito science is “Lindy” McBride, biology assistant professor at Princeton University and Jake Tu, biochemistry professor at Virginia Tech.
Carolyn “Lindy” McBride is an assistant professor in the department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and the Princeton Neuroscience Institute at Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey.
Jake Tu is a professor of Biochemistry at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Attabey Rodríguez Benítez is a 2020 AAAS Mass Media Science Fellow and is Science Friday’s 2020 summer radio intern. She enjoys all things science and how they intertwine with culture, history, and society, but she enjoys it more when food is also involved.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.