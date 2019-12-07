 07/12/2019

Mosquitoes Have Evolved To Sniff Out Their Prey Of Choice

two photos cropped together side by side. on the left is a researcher cradles a guinea pig with brown and white fur. on the right is a mosquito biting human skin, its body filled with blood
(left) Researchers in Lindy McBride’s lab at Princeton University often waft air across guinea pigs to collect their odor for mosquito research. In experiments, mosquitoes are given the choice between the guinea pigs’ odor and human odor to understand how mosquitoes distinguish between humans and other mammals; neither the humans nor the guinea pigs are directly exposed to mosquito stings. (right) Aedes aegypti can spread several diseases as it travels from person to person. Credit: Danielle Alio, Princeton University/U.S. Department of Agriculture/flickr/CC BY 2.0

The human scent is made up of a combination of 100 odor compounds. Not only are the compounds produced by a person but some are from their microbiome. These molecules aren’t unique to humans; other mammals such as guinea pigs also emit the same odor compounds—just in different blends. And even though human odor can also differ from person to person, mosquitoes can still distinguish the scent of a human from other mammals. 

Dr. Carolyn “Lindy” McBride, assistant professor at Princeton University, joins Ira to discuss how mosquitoes have evolved to sniff out humans and how learning what chemicals they are attracted to could lead to new traps or repellents.

Segment Guests

Carolyn “Lindy” McBride

Carolyn “Lindy” McBride is an assistant professor in the department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and the Princeton Neuroscience Institute at Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Lucy Huang

Lucy Huang is a freelance radio producer and was Science Friday’s summer 2018 radio intern. When she’s not covering science stories, she’s busy procrasti-baking.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

