 11/01/2019

Moth Magic: Nature’s Underappreciated Night-Dweller

22:24 minutes

an illustration of 16 moths
Credit: Shutterstock

There are over 160,000 species of moths worldwide, and they come in all different shapes and sizes. For example, the Comet Moth, native to the rainforests of Madagascar, boasts vibrant red and yellow patterned wings, feathery antennae, and long swapping tails, thought to useful for distracting its bat predators. 

By comparison, most common North American moths seem boring and dull. While their butterfly relatives flit about the garden in daylight, moths are often found lurking around outside lamps at night. And they can be a nuisance—eating holes in your cashmere sweaters or natural fiber rugs. Even in popular culture they get a bad rap. We use terms like “moth-balled” to describe a cancelled project and “like a moth to flame” when we talk about a perilous situation.

a moth with its wings splayed out which are colorful like a butterfly's
A Chrysiridia rhipheus moth. Credit: David Lees

But do moths deserve the unflattering characterization of the mysterious, scaly-winged insect that haunts the night? Dr. David Lees, Curator of Lepidoptera at the Natural History Museum of London, certainly doesn’t think so. He joins Ira to set the record straight about moths by highlighting their astonishing diversity and usefulness.

Read an excerpt from Lees’ new book, Moths: A Complete Guide To Biology And Behavior.

Segment Guests

David Lees

David Lees is a doctor of science and a curator of Lepidoptera at the Natural History Museum in London, United Kingdom.

