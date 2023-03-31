 03/31/2023

What’s Driving A Rise In Mumps Cases In The United States?

a doctor examines the throat of a young child who is with their father. the doctor is gently touching the child's throat near their jaw and ears, where mumps typically causes swelling
Public health experts raise concern over increasing rates of mumps, notably among teens and young adults. Credit: Shutterstock

In 1971, the United States rolled out a revolutionary new vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella. The MMR vaccine nearly eradicated all three of those viruses by the start of the 21st century. 

Over the last several years, there have been numerous measles outbreaks cropping up across the country, especially among unvaccinated kids. 

What about mumps—that second “m” in the MMR vaccine? Since 2006, there have been mumps outbreaks too. But unlike measles, most of the people getting the mumps are vaccinated. And they’re older too, mostly teens and young adults. New research suggests that the efficacy of the mumps vaccine wanes over time, unlike the ones for measles and rubella. 

Guest host Shahla Farzan talks with Dr. Deven Gokhale, co-author of a recent study on the reemergence of mumps. Gokhale recently completed his PhD from the University of Georgia’s Odum School of Ecology, based in Athens Georgia. 

Deven Gokhale

Dr. Deven Gokhale is a PhD Graduate in the Odum School of Ecology at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia.

