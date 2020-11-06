 11/06/2020

Not So Fast, Murder Hornets

16:51 minutes

a group of people in futuristic protective gear in a forest surrounding a tree with equipment
A team of scientists remove a section of a tree that contained an Asian Giant Hornet nest in Blaine, WA on October 24, 2020. Credit: Washington State Department of Agriculture

This past spring, you might have seen many headlines about murder hornets making it to the U.S. This is the sensationalist nickname for the Asian Giant Hornet, a large insect native to East and South Asia that preys on honey bee colonies. 

Since late 2019, there have been several sightings of these hornets in Washington state. Just last month, the first Asian Giant Hornet nest was discovered in the U.S., in Blaine, Washington, which is on the U.S. and Canada border. On October 24th, that nest was successfully eliminated by a group of scientists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). 

Joining Ira to talk about why it was so important to destroy this nest are two entomologists who worked closely on this effort: Chris Looney, with the WSDA in Olympia, and Jackie Serrano with the USDA in Wapato, Washington.

hands holding two very large hornets
The Asian Giant Hornet is quite large. Credit: Washington State Department of Agriculture
a tree split open, revealing a large hornet nest in its core
A tree trunk split apart reveals the large Asian Giant Hornet nest. Credit: Washington State Department of Agriculture

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Chris Looney

Chris Looney is an entomologist with the Washington State Department of Agriculture in Olympia, Washington.

More From Guest
Jacqueline Serrano

Jacqueline Serrano is a research entomologist with the United States Department of Agriculture in Wapato, Washington.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is an assistant producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

A Viral Battle In The Honey Bee Hive

An evolutionary arms race between bees and a virus may change hive behavior.

Read More

The Bots And Bees

Two Harvard engineers master the RoboBee to create a future fleet of flying, mini machines.

Watch Video