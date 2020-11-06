November 6, 2020

Now that we’re a year into the pandemic, what have we learned and how can we plan for next year? Plus, how to weigh the risks of gathering for the holidays. And researchers step up a battle to contain the ‘murder hornet.’

Listen to full episode

featured segment

What Will The Pandemic Look Like During The Winter?

Now that we’re a year into the pandemic, what have we learned, and how can we plan for next year?

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode