November 6, 2020

featured segment
What Will The Pandemic Look Like During The Winter?
Now that we’re a year into the pandemic, what have we learned, and how can we plan for next year?
5:49
Besides The Presidential Race, Science Was On The Ballot
Local elections included measures from drug reform to wolf reintroduction.
6:07
Key Congressional Races That Could Affect Future Climate Change Legislation
A look at the outcome of some races in areas affected by climate change.
16:51
Not So Fast, Murder Hornets
But researchers are worried the honey bee predator may establish a foothold in North America.
16:35
This Accessible Pregnancy Test Has Results You Can Touch
For people who are blind or vision-impaired, traditional pregnancy tests can be hard to read. But a new design may help.
17:17
Gathering Together (Carefully) For A Pandemic Holiday
There’s no way to have a completely safe in-person gathering this holiday season. But if you’re going to see friends and family, here’s how to do so with the least risk.
11:52
How Algae Survived A Mass Extinction
During the mass extinction that wiped out the dinosaurs, one type of algae saved Earth’s oceans from collapse.
17:35
What Will The Pandemic Look Like During The Winter?
Now that we’re a year into the pandemic, what have we learned, and how can we plan for next year?