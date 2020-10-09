 10/09/2020

A Breakthrough In A Mollusk Mystery

a man in scuba gear in a river holding a pile of mussels
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Jordan Richard sorts through dead freshwater mussels (all pheasantshell) at Sycamore Island on the Clinch River in Virginia. Credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Northeast Region

Freshwater mussels in the United States are having a bad time. It’s estimated that 70 percent of freshwater mussel species in North America are extinct or imperiled—a shocking number. 

There’s a good chance you haven’t heard about this. Mussels aren’t the most engaging creatures, and they don’t pull at the heartstrings like easy anthropomorphised mammals. These mussels also aren’t the ones that wind up on a restaurant’s seafood platter. But mussels play an extremely important role in aquatic ecosystems, so scientists are doing their best to figure out what’s going on with their drastically declining populations. 

a pile of mussels in their shells on the banks of a river. they are all dead
Pheasantshell mussels have been hit the hardest by the die-off in the Clinch River, first noticed in 2016. Credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Northeast Region

Scientists recently discovered 17 viruses present in mussels in the Clinch River, a waterway in Tennessee and Virginia, where about 80,000 mussels have died since 2016. This is a huge breakthrough in a mystery that has plagued researchers for years—though it may just be one piece of evidence for a multi-dimensional decline.

Joining Ira to talk about mussels in trouble are Jordan Richard, a fish and wildlife biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Madison, Wisconsin, and Eric Leis, a parasitologist and fish biologist at the La Crosse Fish Health Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Segment Guests

Jordan Richard

Jordan Richard is a fish and wildlife biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Madison, Wisconsin.

Eric Leis

Eric Leis is a parasitologist and fish biologist with the La Crosse Fish Health Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

