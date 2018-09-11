 11/09/2018

Mysteries Of The Heart

23:35 minutes

The case presented a medical mystery. A man had entered his doctor’s office complaining of chest pain, so his doctors ordered an angiogram, an X-ray of the arteries of his heart.

His condition was serious: a complete blockage of one of his coronary arteries, and a severe dysfunction of his left ventricle. The doctor realized his patient had been having a heart attack for more than 24 hours.

On the face of it, nothing would seem unusual about the case. Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in the U.S., claiming more than 600,000 lives a year. But this case was different. This man had none of the risk factors. He wasn’t diabetic, or a smoker, and had no hypertension. Even more confounding: he was only 30 years old.

He was, however, of South Asian descent—a group that suffers a disproportionate risk of heart problems with no obvious cause, according to cardiologist Sandeep Jauhar. Jauhar writes about that, and the daring and sometimes tragic treatments that revolutionized how we fix the heart, in his new book Heart: A History. He joins guest host Flora Lichtman to talk about it.

Read an excerpt of Jauhar’s new book, Heart: A History.

Segment Guests

Sandeep Jauhar

Sandeep Jauhar is author of Heart: A History (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2018). He’s also a cardiologist and New York Times contributing opinion writer based in Long Island, New York.

