 05/26/2023

Turning To Space While Processing Grief

16:53 minutes

Two middle-aged people hugging and smiling on a yellow couch
Michelle and Andrew enjoying life. Credit: Michelle Thaller
A man and a woman in Renaissance-period clothes looking into each others eyes as the sun sets behind them
Michelle and Andrew at their Renaissance-themed wedding in Scotland. Credit: Michelle Thaller

When astronomers Michelle Thaller and Andrew Booth met, it was love at first sight. The couple married in 1994, becoming a power couple in the world of space and physics research. In 2019, the couple received shocking news: Booth was diagnosed with cancer in the brain. He passed away within a year of his diagnosis.

The death of a partner is one of the most devastating things a person can go through. Thaller felt unmoored, and like Earth was not her planet anymore. To help her move forward, Thaller turned to the universe for solace. 

Thaller speaks with guest host Flora Lichtman about how the mysteries of the universe have made processing grief a little easier, and taking space and time with a grain of salt.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Michelle Thaller

Dr. Michelle Thaller is an astronomer at NASA based in Greenbelt, Maryland.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Flora Lichtman

Flora Lichtman was the host of the podcast Every Little Thing. She’s a former Science Friday multimedia producer.

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

Explore More

How Grief Rewires The Brain

A neuroscientist explores the science behind heartache.

Read More

Frenemies, Lovers, And The Fate Of The Cosmos: Our Galaxy Tells All

Astronomer and folklorist Moiya McTier’s new book is a saucy memoir from our very own Milky Way.

Read More