Turning To Space While Processing Grief
16:53 minutes
16:53 minutes
When astronomers Michelle Thaller and Andrew Booth met, it was love at first sight. The couple married in 1994, becoming a power couple in the world of space and physics research. In 2019, the couple received shocking news: Booth was diagnosed with cancer in the brain. He passed away within a year of his diagnosis.
The death of a partner is one of the most devastating things a person can go through. Thaller felt unmoored, and like Earth was not her planet anymore. To help her move forward, Thaller turned to the universe for solace.
Thaller speaks with guest host Flora Lichtman about how the mysteries of the universe have made processing grief a little easier, and taking space and time with a grain of salt.
Dr. Michelle Thaller is an astronomer at NASA based in Greenbelt, Maryland.
The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.
Flora Lichtman was the host of the podcast Every Little Thing. She’s a former Science Friday multimedia producer.
Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.