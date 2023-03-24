NASA’s New Science Head Sees A Bright Future
17:02 minutes
Last month, NASA announced Dr. Nicola Fox as the agency’s new scientific leader. Fox is taking on a critical role at NASA, shaping the agency’s science priorities and overseeing roughly 100 missions, with a budget of $7.8 billion.
The portfolio includes space science from astrophysics and Earth science, covering the planets in our solar system to exoplanets far beyond. Previously, she was the director of the heliophysics division at NASA, which studies the Sun and its role in the solar system.
SciFri senior producer Charles Bergquist talks with Dr. Nicola Fox, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate for NASA, about her new position, career path and plans for science at NASA.
Dr. Nicola Fox is the Associate Administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC.
