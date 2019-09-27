NASA To Launch An Eye In The Sky For Asteroids

In July, an asteroid the size of a football field whizzed by Earth, just a fifth the distance from the Earth to the Moon. There’s a nickname for asteroids that size: “city-killers.” But the most important detail about this space rock, called 2019 OK, is that astronomers had no idea it was coming—a reminder, perhaps, that we might need to keep a more careful eye on the skies.

Now, NASA has announced a new infrared telescope, the Near-Earth Object Surveillance Mission, to do that—although 2019 OK might still have flown under the threshold of detection of the new mission. Sarah Zhang, staff writer at the Atlantic, joins to talk about the new mission, along with new guidelines on the use of genetic genealogy in criminal cases, a possible cause of the “sonic attacks” on diplomats in Cuba, and why bananas might go extinct… unless a genetic tool is employed to save them.

Further Reading

Learn more about the ethics of genetic genealogy in this Science Friday interview about the Golden State Killer case.

Listen to last week’s News Roundup, which talked about the climate strike.