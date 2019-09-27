 09/27/2019

NASA To Launch An Eye In The Sky For Asteroids

A rendering of an asteroid approaching Earth
Credit: Dima Zell, via Shutterstock.

In July, an asteroid the size of a football field whizzed by Earth, just a fifth the distance from the Earth to the Moon. There’s a nickname for asteroids that size: “city-killers.” But the most important detail about this space rock, called 2019 OK, is that astronomers had no idea it was cominga reminder, perhaps, that we might need to keep a more careful eye on the skies.

Now, NASA has announced a new infrared telescope, the Near-Earth Object Surveillance Mission, to do thatalthough 2019 OK might still have flown under the threshold of detection of the new mission. Sarah Zhang, staff writer at the Atlantic, joins to talk about the new mission, along with new guidelines on the use of genetic genealogy in criminal cases, a possible cause of the “sonic attacks” on diplomats in Cuba, and why bananas might go extinct… unless a genetic tool is employed to save them.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Sarah Zhang

Sarah Zhang is a staff writer at The Atlantic, based in Washington, D.C..

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

