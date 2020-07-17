How Do Our Brains Keep Smells Organized?
12:12 minutes
12:12 minutes
How we smell has been a bit of a mystery to scientists. Other senses are easier to understand: For example, it’s possible to predict what a color will look like based on its wavelength. But predicting what a new molecule will smell like is more difficult.
Our sense of smell can be quite complex. Take the delicious smell of morning coffee—that aroma is made up of more than 800 individual molecules.
How does our brain keep track of the millions of scents that we sniff? To find out, a group of scientists gave mice different molecules to smell, and tracked what patterns were formed in their brains. Their results were recently published in the journal Nature.
Neurobiologist Robert Datta, one of the authors on that study, joins Ira to discuss how our brains make patterns every time we sniff, and how wine aficionados train their noses to decode the different scents in wine.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Robert Datta is a neurobiologist and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Attabey Rodríguez Benítez is a 2020 AAAS Mass Media Science Fellow and is Science Friday’s 2020 summer radio intern. She enjoys all things science and how they intertwine with culture, history, and society, but she enjoys it more when food is also involved.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.