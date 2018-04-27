Neolithic People Performed Brain Surgery On Cows

When it comes to medical treatments, humans haven’t always done the smartest things. Around 5,000 years ago, the practice of trepanation (drilling a hole in a person’s skull) was widespread in cultures all over the world. However, neolithic people were smart enough to think they might need to practice the treatment on some non-humans first.

In a recent study in the journal Science, researchers say they’ve uncovered the skull of a cow with a similar hole in its skull, which may be the oldest known example of animal surgery. Annalee Newitz joins Ira to discuss the finding. Plus, researchers uncover archaeological evidence revealing 19th-century views on abortion. And scientists forecast a whiplash of drought and rainfall in California’s future.