Neolithic People Performed Brain Surgery On Cows
6:54 minutes
6:54 minutes
When it comes to medical treatments, humans haven’t always done the smartest things. Around 5,000 years ago, the practice of trepanation (drilling a hole in a person’s skull) was widespread in cultures all over the world. However, neolithic people were smart enough to think they might need to practice the treatment on some non-humans first.
[Beyond the hive, there’s a weird world of native bees.]
In a recent study in the journal Science, researchers say they’ve uncovered the skull of a cow with a similar hole in its skull, which may be the oldest known example of animal surgery. Annalee Newitz joins Ira to discuss the finding. Plus, researchers uncover archaeological evidence revealing 19th-century views on abortion. And scientists forecast a whiplash of drought and rainfall in California’s future.
Annalee Newitz is the tech culture editor for arstechnica.com and founding editor of io9.com. She’s the author of Autonomous (Tor, 2017). She’s based in San Francisco, California.
Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.