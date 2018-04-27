 04/27/2018

Neolithic People Performed Brain Surgery On Cows

6:54 minutes

cross section of cow skull with hole in it
External and internal view of the cow cranium showing the hole on the right frontal bone. Bar corresponds to 10 cm. Credit: Fernando Ramirez Rozzi et al

When it comes to medical treatments, humans haven’t always done the smartest things. Around 5,000 years ago, the practice of trepanation (drilling a hole in a person’s skull) was widespread in cultures all over the world. However, neolithic people were smart enough to think they might need to practice the treatment on some non-humans first.

In a recent study in the journal Science, researchers say they’ve uncovered the skull of a cow with a similar hole in its skull, which may be the oldest known example of animal surgery. Annalee Newitz joins Ira to discuss the finding. Plus, researchers uncover archaeological evidence revealing 19th-century views on abortion. And scientists forecast a whiplash of drought and rainfall in California’s future.   

Segment Guests

Annalee Newitz

Annalee Newitz is the tech culture editor for arstechnica.com  and founding editor of io9.com. She’s the author of  Autonomous (Tor, 2017). She’s based in San Francisco, California.

