Coaxing Nerves To Repair Breaks

Researchers reported this week that they’ve made progress in helping peripheral nerves (ones outside the central nervous system) regrow after injury. These nerves, which serve to connect the brain and spinal cord to the other parts of the body, can regrow small amounts after injury. However, until now, doctors have had to repair larger gaps by grafting nerve tissue taken from elsewhere in the body. In the new work, reported in the journal Science Translational Medicine, researchers built a synthetic conduit across a nerve gap in a monkey’s arm. The conduit released a nerve growth factor, encouraging the new nerve cells to fill in the missing tissue.

Sophie Bushwick, technology editor at Scientific American, joins Ira to talk about the work and what it could mean for humans with nerve injuries. They’ll also talk about other stories from the week in science, including an analysis of the speed at which popular culture evolves, a look at the link between depression and cell phone use, and work that attempted to reconstruct the vocal tract of a 3000-year-old mummy.

