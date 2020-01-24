January 24, 2020

featured segment
New Virus Paralyzes Chinese Cities
Officials in China have quarantined two large cities, where some 20 million people live, over fears of a novel virus outbreak.
7:16
Coaxing Nerves To Repair Breaks
Plus the evolution of culture, the mental effects of smartphones, and the sound of a mummy’s vocal tract.
4:33
Can’t See The River For The Trees
Increased forestation can lead to dramatic declines in river water flow.
16:43
A Drop To Drink
Millions of people rely on the Great Lakes for clean drinking water. What happens when water access is threatened?
12:02
Meet the ‘Dancing Dragon’—A Fierce Winged Dinosaur
The house cat-sized dino had well-developed wings, but not necessarily for flying.
17:18
Drug Researchers Refuse To Follow The Law. The Government Isn’t Stopping Them.
Almost a third of registered drug studies are not reporting data to the government.
16:31
Using Chemistry To Get The Perfect Cup Of Coffee
How understanding water flow, particle size distribution, and water chemistry can help you brew the perfect cup of coffee.
17:05
