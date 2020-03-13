 03/13/2020

Is A New HIV-Prevention Drug Worth The Extra Cost?

5:04 minutes

Open bottle of prescription Truvada PrEP
Credit: Shutterstock

In 2012, the FDA approved the drug Truvada, the brand-name HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) that HIV negative people can take to prevent contracting the virus. The patent for Truvada is due to expire, which would allow for more generic versions of the drug. But Gilead, the manufacturer of Truvada, is releasing a second brand name PrEP called Descovy.  

Physician Rochelle Walensky, who is chief of the infectious disease division at Massachusetts General Hospital, is an author on a study in the Annals of Internal Medicine that weighed the financial and accessibility impact that this new drug will have for patients. 

Further Reading

  • Read the study in Annals Of Internal Medicine.
  • Learn more about the study in the New York Times.

Calling all word nerds! Sign up for an email about words and language, and updates about the Science Diction podcast.

Segment Guests

Rochelle Walensky

Rochelle Walensky is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Chief of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

A Human Trial For CRISPR Gene Therapy

The clinical trial was performed on cells inside a human eye. Plus a satellite rescue mission, parrot probability, and more in this week’s News Roundup.

Read More

What You Don’t Know About Well Water Could Hurt You

Residents in Kansas who use private wells face uncertainty about what's in their water.

Read More