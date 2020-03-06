A Human Trial For CRISPR Gene Therapy

This week, researchers announced that they have started a clinical trial of a treatment that uses the CRISPR gene-editing technique on live cells inside a human eye. The researchers hope that CRISPR will allow them to slice out a mutated section of genetic code responsible for one variant of a condition called Leber congenital amaurosis, a disorder in the retina that causes severe visual impairment from infancy.

It will be several weeks before doctors at the Casey Eye Institute in Portland, Oregon know whether the technique has had an effect on this patient. They hope to treat a total of 18 patients over the course of the trial, which is being sponsored by Editas Medicine and Allergan.



Science Friday’s director Charles Bergquist joins Ira to talk about the trial and other stories from the week in science, including an orbital service call for an aging satellite, a study on the effects of climate change on the world’s sandy beaches, and the discovery that a bird called a kea may be able to understand and act on probability.