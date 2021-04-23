World Leaders Gather Virtually For Climate Summit
12:14 minutes
This Earth Day, President Biden kicked off a virtual international summit on climate change, which he called the “existential crisis of our time.” Forty world leaders attended to discuss how each country would commit to decreasing emissions. Sophie Bushwick from Scientific American fills us in on those commitments.
Plus, she talks about China launching its space station and how researchers were able to read a 17th-century letter without opening it.
Sophie Bushwick is technology editor at Scientific American in New York, New York. Previously, she was a senior editor at Popular Science.
Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.