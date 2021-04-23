 04/23/2021

World Leaders Gather Virtually For Climate Summit

12:14 minutes

three men in face masks sit around a circular table and speak with people on a zoom call up on a large screen
The Leaders Summit on Climate. Credit: The White House

This Earth Day, President Biden kicked off a virtual international summit on climate change, which he called the “existential crisis of our time.” Forty world leaders attended to discuss how each country would commit  to decreasing emissions. Sophie Bushwick from Scientific American fills us in on those commitments.

Plus, she talks about China launching its space station and how researchers were able to read a 17th-century letter without opening it.

Segment Guests

Sophie Bushwick

Sophie Bushwick is technology editor at Scientific American in New York, New York. Previously, she was a senior editor at Popular Science.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

