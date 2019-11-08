 11/08/2019

The US Is Abandoning The Paris Climate Agreement

7:29 minutes

Donald Trump in front of American flag
Credit: Drop of Light/Shutterstock

The U.S. has officially started the process to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, with the Trump administration saying the accord would put too big a strain on the U.S. economy.  The notification to the United Nations begins a year-long exit process, which will conclude the day after the Election Day in November of 2020. Once the U.S. completely withdraws from the agreement, it will still be allowed to attend meetings and discussions of the signatories—but only under ‘observer’ status.

Science Friday’s director Charles Bergquist joins Ira to talk about that story and others from the week in science, including research into flu infection, PFAS chemicals on the ski slopes,  and the tale of cannibalistic ants trapped in a nuclear bunker.

