How Can We Inspire The Next Generation Of Female Scientists?
17:02 minutes
The work of pioneering female scientists like Marie Curie and Jane Gooddall have served as an inspiration to many aspiring scientists. But less well-known are the early and mid-career female scientists who are working to answer some of today’s biggest scientific questions.
A new book from National Geographic offers kids and tweens a look into the day-to-day lives of women working in the fields of volcanology, biology, anthropology, astronomy, and more. A central theme among the profiles is persistence in the face of obstacles.
Producer Shoshannah Buxbaum talks with Clare Fiesler, conservation biologist, National Geographic explorer, and co-author of “No Boundaries: 25 Women Explorers and Scientists Share Adventures, Inspiration, and Advice.”
Ready to try some science and engineering activities with a young learner in your life? Try engineering a disaster relief shelter, baking a better cookie, or supercooling strawberries!
Read an excerpt of the book No Boundaries: 25 Women Explorers and Scientists Share Adventures, Inspiration, and Advice.
Clare Fieseler is a conservation biologist and co-author of No Boundaries: 25 Women Explorers and Scientists Share Adventures, Inspiration and Advice.
