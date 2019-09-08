On July 18, a group of scientists and students set sail aboard the Swedish icebreaker Oden through the Arctic waterways. They were part of the Northwest Passage Project, a voyage to collect water, air and ice samples to study the Arctic summers and the effect climate change is having on the environment.

Last year, one day into expedition, the boat ran aground and cut the mission off before it could get started. This year, the team successfully launched from Thule, Greenland and completed their three-week cruise. Oceanographer Brice Loose and marine biologist Holly Morin, coordinators of the Northwest Passage Project, talk about sea ice levels, marine mammals in the area and other Arctic science observed aboard the ship.

