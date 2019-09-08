 08/09/2019

Breaking Through The Northwest Passage For Arctic Science

17:31 minutes

an overhead shot of a ship breaking through ice
Oden cuts through Arctic ice. Credit: Donglai Gong and Northwest Passage Project

On July 18, a group of scientists and students set sail aboard the Swedish icebreaker Oden through the Arctic waterways. They were part of the Northwest Passage Project, a voyage to collect water, air and ice samples to study the Arctic summers and the effect climate change is having on the environment. 

Last year, one day into expedition, the boat ran aground and cut the mission off before it could get started. This year, the team successfully launched from Thule, Greenland and completed their three-week cruise. Oceanographer Brice Loose and marine biologist Holly Morin, coordinators of the Northwest Passage Project, talk about sea ice levels, marine mammals in the area and other Arctic science observed aboard the ship.

Segment Guests

Brice Loose

Brice Loose is Chief Scientist aboard the Akademik Ioffe, and an assistant professor at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, Rhode Island.

Holly Morin

Holly Morin is the Marine Mammal Lead for the Northwest Passage Project. She’s also an marine biologist education specialist at the University of Rhode Island.

