 06/17/2022

A Squid-tastic Night Out

17:39 minutes

An auditorium of people looking at a cuttlefish on a movie screen.
The audience captivated by a dwarf cuttlefish. Credit: Johnathon Henninger
Ira Flatow hosts Cephlapod Movie Night at the Maritime Museum in Norwalk, CT. Credit: Johnathon Henninger

How do you fossilize a squishy squid? Do octopuses see in color, and do they have arms or tentacles? Which came first, the hard-shelled nautilus or the soft-bodied octopus, squid, or cuttlefish? And what does ‘cephalopod’ mean, anyhow?  

This week, Ira ventured to the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, Connecticut for a special Cephalopod Week celebration. He was joined by experts Barrett Christie, the director of animal husbandry for the Maritime Aquarium, and Christopher Whalen, a postdoctoral researcher and invertebrate paleontologist at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. 

They also discussed the challenges of caring for cephalopods in an aquarium environment, some of the amazing abilities of these animals, and what it’s like to discover a previously unknown cephalopod genus and species in fossilized material stored in museum archives. Together, they tackled audience cephalopod questions large, small, and multi-armed.

Segment Guests

Barrett Christie

Barrett Christie is Director of Animal Husbandry at The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Christopher Whalen

Christopher Whalen is a postdoctoral researcher and invertebrate paleontologist at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, New York.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Diana Montano

Diana Montano is the Experiences Manager at Science Friday, where she creates live events and partnerships to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

