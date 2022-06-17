A Squid-tastic Night Out
17:39 minutes
How do you fossilize a squishy squid? Do octopuses see in color, and do they have arms or tentacles? Which came first, the hard-shelled nautilus or the soft-bodied octopus, squid, or cuttlefish? And what does ‘cephalopod’ mean, anyhow?
This week, Ira ventured to the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, Connecticut for a special Cephalopod Week celebration. He was joined by experts Barrett Christie, the director of animal husbandry for the Maritime Aquarium, and Christopher Whalen, a postdoctoral researcher and invertebrate paleontologist at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.
They also discussed the challenges of caring for cephalopods in an aquarium environment, some of the amazing abilities of these animals, and what it’s like to discover a previously unknown cephalopod genus and species in fossilized material stored in museum archives. Together, they tackled audience cephalopod questions large, small, and multi-armed.
Barrett Christie is Director of Animal Husbandry at The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, Connecticut.
Christopher Whalen is a postdoctoral researcher and invertebrate paleontologist at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, New York.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.