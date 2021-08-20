The Healing Power Of Nostalgia

One of the trends we saw over the course of the pandemic was returning to memories from one’s childhood. The 1977 Fleetwood Mac song Dreams reappeared on music charts worldwide, entertainment industry surveys found that over half of TV consumers rewatched their old favorite shows, and even sales of old Pokémon cards reached record highs.

Believe it or not, there’s a scientific basis to us getting nostalgic during lockdown. Nostalgia may be an emotionally protective force for people in times of crisis. In hindsight, this finding is no stretch of the imagination—just hearing the way people talk about nostalgic memories indicates a deep emotional effect.

Though nostalgia hits us in the gut, evolutionarily, what do humans stand to benefit from indulging in our forever-lost pasts? And perhaps the biggest question of all—is such reminiscing good for us? Should we be actively trying to reflect, or thinking ahead? (Or just living in the moment?)

Joining us to talk about the science of nostalgia, and the important role it has to play in our daily lives, are Clay Routledge, a professor in the Department of Management and Marketing at North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota and Andrew Abeyta, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at Rutgers University-Camden, in Camden, New Jersey.

What Makes You Nostalgic

Routledge and Abeyta share what makes them nostalgic in audio messages below. Plus, you shared sounds, smells, and items that bring you nostalgia. Listen, read, and view your stories in the memory card gallery below.

Transcript: I have a strong nostalgic connection with the original Star Wars movies. I was a kid in the 90s when the original Star Wars movies were re-released in the movie theaters. I remember seeing them in the theaters for the first time and just being blown away and excited—and you know how magical these movies were. So when I see Star Wars toys and memorabilia from the 80s and 90s, it really takes me back to those feelings of wonder and excitement that I had as kids. And Star Wars is something that I still love to this day and I’ve passed on that love to my son and my daughter. One of the things that I like to do with them is go to old toy stores and flea markets and yard sales, and I’m not much of a collector, but I like buying those toys for my kids so that they can enjoy them the way I did.



Transcript: This is going to sound strange, probably. But the smell of gasoline actually makes me nostalgic. I don’t like the smell of gasoline, it’s just that it is something that reminds me of time I spent with my father growing up. I used to mow lawns and do a bunch of workout doors with him, and I remember always getting gasoline on my hands and how difficult it was to get that smell out of your hands. This actually tells us something interesting about nostalgia and that is nostalgia doesn’t always have to be something that’s extremely pleasant or positive in itself. But what it does is it connects us to something that’s positive or meaningful. And so the gasoline even though I don’t really like it, it reminds me of really important time spent with my father who’s no longer alive, which means I I really cherish those memories even more.

What You Said

Static on AM radio and specifically the sound of lightning could cause on an AM radio broadcast if there was a storm between the listener and the transmitter. That makes me nostalgic because my grandfather used to go and get ice cream and invite the cousins to sit in the car with him in front of his house and listen to Cincinnati Reds baseball games. He sat in the car be because the radio was better in the car than it was in the house, and because he was also very aware that not everybody in the house wanted to listen to a baseball game. It was wonderful summer evenings in the southern Appalachians. — Tom from Oak Ridge, Tennessee Listen The smell of cream soda and the taste, which, to me always tastes like an extra vanilla-y type of Cool Whip. Always immediately reminds me of my gramps, my mother’s dad, who was a World War II veteran, German immigrant. And when he was alive, and I was a little girl, and we would travel from South Carolina up to Northern Illinois to visit him and my grandma, he had this this freezer on the back porch—and it was always stocked with diet cream soda, because he was a type one diabetic, and I’m also a type one diabetic. I would always drink his diet cream sodas, and then he would get upset about who was drinking them. And my grandma Martha would say, ‘Clifford! Arlia is drinking them. It’s okay,’ and he would say, ‘okay.’ So now whenever I smell cream soda, regular or diet, I immediately think of those memories with my gramps, even though him and my grandmother have been gone for over 20 years. — Arlia Kroll from South Carolina Listen This photo from 1987 shows my maternal grandparents with myself and all of my siblings. My gramps, Clifford Kroll, is holding me as a toddler. The photo was taken by my mother, Margaret Bouska. Credit: Arlia Kroll The smell of fresh made bread. Reminds me rainbo bread bakery and going there with my grandma to get pastries and fresh bread. — _annmg_ on Instagram Newly mown grass makes me nostalgic for playing softball from when I was a little girl. — Amanda from Leesburg Listen The smell and the feeling of humidity in the morning, with cool temperatures, reminds me and makes me nostalgic for Florida when my wife and I would go down and visit. We would visit Disney World of all places and walk around and we would go on bike rides and we’d go swimming. The humidity in the cool morning, the smells that go along with it, and the feel of it instantly takes me back to those days in Florida. — Steve D. from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts Listen Ivory soap (reminds me of my grandmother). Cheerios and crayola crayons (my kids when they were little). — only_bass_clef on Instagram

There’s something about the exhaust smell of a truck in the street in the hot summertime that reminds me of popsicles. I remember standing outside the window of a popsicle truck and getting a fabulous cherry popsicle. — Linda from Richmond, Virginia Listen A 1969 Good Humor Ice Cream truck, like the one Linda remembers buying a cherry popsicle from. Credit: Michel Curi/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 The crisp sound and earthy smell of a pile of autumn leaves 🍁 as I jumped in — blanketme98 on Instagram A smell that makes me nostalgic is the smell of cut grass. Growing up in a rural area, I got it all the time and now living in a city, I don’t get it. And it just kind of makes me want to have that longingness for our youthful innocence where you didn’t have the responsibilities that you do as an adult. And just something about it, it makes it feel like summer. — Mike from Cincinnati, Ohio Listen When I smell lilacs or Lily of the Valley, it reminds me of when the Fuller Brush man used to come to the door and hand out samples when I was a little kid and that was like 60 years ago. — truthunter from Utah Listen Leather… always reminds me of my deceased stepfathers saddle and harness repair shop. — __vetter_ on Instagram The smell of an afternoon downpour of rain in Colorado on the pavement of the neighborhood that I grew up in and it just has a smell like no other. Funnily enough, it makes me nostalgic not for that rain, which I loved and loved running in the puddles and getting soaking wet, but it makes me nostalgic for laying on the grass and looking at the stars. I live in Alaska, we can lay on the snow and look at the stars and definitely do that. But laying on the grass and seeing the stars and having it warm and maybe some crickets in the background is something that I am nostalgic for. — Melanie D. from Southern Maryland Listen My son in the yard at my parents’ home in Colorado, where the smell of an afternoon rain that brings so many emotions happened. (He’s now 21!) Credit: Melanie D. The one thing that I can’t even get myself to smell when I’m at the store or when somebody’s wearing it is the aftershave Brut because my grandpa actually used to wear it, and every time I smell it I just usually start crying because I miss my grandpa. — Laura from Southern Maryland Listen