The Healing Power Of Nostalgia
17:26 minutes
17:26 minutes
One of the trends we saw over the course of the pandemic was returning to memories from one’s childhood. The 1977 Fleetwood Mac song Dreams reappeared on music charts worldwide, entertainment industry surveys found that over half of TV consumers rewatched their old favorite shows, and even sales of old Pokémon cards reached record highs.
Believe it or not, there’s a scientific basis to us getting nostalgic during lockdown. Nostalgia may be an emotionally protective force for people in times of crisis. In hindsight, this finding is no stretch of the imagination—just hearing the way people talk about nostalgic memories indicates a deep emotional effect.
Though nostalgia hits us in the gut, evolutionarily, what do humans stand to benefit from indulging in our forever-lost pasts? And perhaps the biggest question of all—is such reminiscing good for us? Should we be actively trying to reflect, or thinking ahead? (Or just living in the moment?)
Joining us to talk about the science of nostalgia, and the important role it has to play in our daily lives, are Clay Routledge, a professor in the Department of Management and Marketing at North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota and Andrew Abeyta, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at Rutgers University-Camden, in Camden, New Jersey.
Routledge and Abeyta share what makes them nostalgic in audio messages below. Plus, you shared sounds, smells, and items that bring you nostalgia. Listen, read, and view your stories in the memory card gallery below.
Transcript: I have a strong nostalgic connection with the original Star Wars movies. I was a kid in the 90s when the original Star Wars movies were re-released in the movie theaters. I remember seeing them in the theaters for the first time and just being blown away and excited—and you know how magical these movies were. So when I see Star Wars toys and memorabilia from the 80s and 90s, it really takes me back to those feelings of wonder and excitement that I had as kids. And Star Wars is something that I still love to this day and I’ve passed on that love to my son and my daughter. One of the things that I like to do with them is go to old toy stores and flea markets and yard sales, and I’m not much of a collector, but I like buying those toys for my kids so that they can enjoy them the way I did.
Transcript: This is going to sound strange, probably. But the smell of gasoline actually makes me nostalgic. I don’t like the smell of gasoline, it’s just that it is something that reminds me of time I spent with my father growing up. I used to mow lawns and do a bunch of workout doors with him, and I remember always getting gasoline on my hands and how difficult it was to get that smell out of your hands. This actually tells us something interesting about nostalgia and that is nostalgia doesn’t always have to be something that’s extremely pleasant or positive in itself. But what it does is it connects us to something that’s positive or meaningful. And so the gasoline even though I don’t really like it, it reminds me of really important time spent with my father who’s no longer alive, which means I I really cherish those memories even more.
Please refresh your browser if you do not see the audio listen buttons below.
— Tom from Oak Ridge, Tennessee
Listen
— Arlia Kroll from South Carolina
Listen
This photo from 1987 shows my maternal grandparents with myself and all of my siblings. My gramps, Clifford Kroll, is holding me as a toddler. The photo was taken by my mother, Margaret Bouska. Credit: Arlia Kroll
— _annmg_ on Instagram
— Amanda from Leesburg
Listen
— Steve D. from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
Listen
— only_bass_clef on Instagram
— Linda from Richmond, Virginia
Listen
A 1969 Good Humor Ice Cream truck, like the one Linda remembers buying a cherry popsicle from. Credit: Michel Curi/Flickr/CC BY 2.0
— blanketme98 on Instagram
— Mike from Cincinnati, Ohio
Listen
— truthunter from Utah
Listen
— __vetter_ on Instagram
— Melanie D. from Southern Maryland
Listen
My son in the yard at my parents’ home in Colorado, where the smell of an afternoon rain that brings so many emotions happened. (He’s now 21!) Credit: Melanie D.
— Laura from Southern Maryland
Listen
Andrew Abeyta is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, New Jersey.
Clay Routledge is a professor in the Department of Management and Marketing at North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota.
Emily Zhang was Science Friday’s 2021 AAAS Mass Media Fellow. She’s passionate about the intersection of science education & popular media. To prepare for this path, she spends her time losing sleep over physics problems and scrolling through YouTube.
Lauren J. Young is Science Friday’s digital producer. When she’s not shelving books as a library assistant, she’s adding to her impressive Pez dispenser collection.
Daniel Peterschmidt is a digital producer and composes music for Science Friday’s podcasts, including Science Diction and Undiscovered. Their D&D character is a clumsy bard named Chip Chap Chopman.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.