August 20, 2021

Pandemic Unveils Growing Suicide Crisis For Communities Of Color
Suicides have risen among Black, Hispanic and other communities of color during COVID-19. But the rates were already escalating before the pandemic struck.
11:53
Why The Delta Variant Will Make More Kids Sick
The pandemic is the worst it’s ever been for children, who cannot be vaccinated. Plus booster shots, an mRNA vaccine for HIV, and more.
16:29
The Minds Behind The Myers-Briggs Personality Test
Who were Myers and Briggs anyway?
12:11
You, Too, Can Be All Thumbs. Or At Least Three.
Scientists are studying what a prosthetic device they’re calling a “Third Thumb” does to your brain.
17:26
The Healing Power Of Nostalgia
The complex emotion that you feel when digging up photos from the past could also be the key to coping with our present—and navigating our future.
16:19
The Future Of Orcas Threatened In Changing Waters
Killer whales and their ancient culture are threatened by climate change and human pressures.
17:03
