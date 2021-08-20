August 20, 2021

In communities of color, the pandemic is leading to growing numbers of suicides. Plus, how the Myers-Briggs test was invented by a mother-daughter duo and its complicated legacy. And the healing power of nostalgia.

Listen to full episode

featured segment

Pandemic Unveils Growing Suicide Crisis For Communities Of Color

Suicides have risen among Black, Hispanic and other communities of color during COVID-19. But the rates were already escalating before the pandemic struck.

Heard on the Air

Article

How The Puget Sound Region Is Reckoning With Disappearing Salmon

Read More

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode