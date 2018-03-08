 08/03/2018

Not Even The Smallest Are Spared Extinction

11:50 minutes

Long before we walked the Earth, bacteria took it over. They’re in every ecosystem on the Earth, and researchers have hopes to someday find them on other planets. The tiny cells have even helped make our atmosphere oxygen-rich and liveable. But do bacteria—numerous and adaptable as they are—ever go extinct?

New research published in Nature Ecology & Evolution earlier this week suggests they do. The team of researchers used a mathematical model based on the relatedness of modern bacteria, and it showed bacteria going extinct almost as often as they form new species. Just like plants and animals, most of the bacterial lineages that have ever existed are no longer found on Earth today.

Co-author Stilianos Louca, a postdoctoral fellow in zoology at the University of British Columbia’s Centre for Biological Diversity, discusses the findings.

Segment Guests

Stilianos Louca

Stilianos Louca is a postdoctoral fellow in Zoology in the Biodiversity Research Centre at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada.

