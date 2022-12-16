 12/16/2022

Scientists Reach Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion

12:15 minutes

This week, researchers announced a big breakthrough in the field of nuclear fusion.

Scientists have been slamming atoms into each other for decades in the hope that they will fuse together, and release more energy than was put in. And for the first time ever, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory did just that in early December, using very powerful lasers. 

But just how quickly will the mission to develop scalable nuclear fusion become a reality? Ira talks with Casey Crownhart, climate reporter at MIT Technology Review, about that and other top science news of the week, including an uptick in methane, an investigation into telehealth data sharing practices, and the newly-identified snake clitoris.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Casey Crownhart

Casey Crownhart is a climate reporter for MIT Technology Review in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Ready, Set, Play: 2022’s Best Science Fiction Games

Nerd out with the newest science fiction and science-inspired video and board games of the year (and the slightly recent past).

Read More

Medicine Is Failing Disabled Patients. Meet The Doctors Pushing For Change

A series of studies reveals a majority of doctors don’t feel confident they can give disabled patients the same level of care as their non-disabled patients. Our guests...

Read More