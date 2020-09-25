 09/25/2020

Oliver Sacks, In His Own Words

oliver sacks and ira flatow smiling at the camera in front of a wall filled with handwriting
Oliver Sacks and Ira Flatow. Credit: Oliver Sacks/Science Friday

The neurologist Oliver Sacks died just over five years ago after a sudden diagnosis of metastatic cancer. Over his long career, Sacks explored mysteries of both human mental abnormalities and the natural world. Endlessly empathetic and curious, Sacks shared his clinical observations through a series of books and articles, and appeared on Science Friday many times to discuss his work.

A new film released this week describes Sacks’ life through his own words and reflections from those close to him—including the story behind the book ‘Awakenings,’ which later became a major motion picture and propelled Sacks into worldwide prominence. It also details his difficult childhood, his addiction to amphetamines in young adulthood, and his homosexuality, including three decades of celibacy before he found love in the last four years of his life.

Ric Burns, director of the film Oliver Sacks: His Own Life, joins Ira to talk about the life and legacy of Oliver Sacks. The film premieres nationwide this week on the Kino Marquee and Film Forum virtual platforms.

Ric Burns

Ric Burns is the director of Oliver Sacks: His Own Life. He’s at Steeplechase Films in New York, New York.

