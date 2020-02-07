“One Trillion Trees”… But Where to Plant Them?

This story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here.

In this week’s State of the Union address, President Trump didn’t utter the words “climate change”—but he did say this: “To protect the environment, days ago I announced the United States will join the One Trillion Trees Initiative, an ambitious effort to bring together government and private sector to plant new trees in America and all around the world.”

Planting trees to suck up carbon is an increasingly popular Republican alternative to limiting fossil fuel emissions—but how practical is it?

In this segment, E&E News White House reporter Scott Waldman discusses the strategy, along with President Trump’s views on electric vehicles and water-efficient showers, and why the failed Iowa caucuses may signal a shift in how candidates roll out their climate agendas.

