Staying Green, From Point A To B

This story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it.

Transportation—whether it be your car, aircraft, cargo ships, or the heavy trucks carrying all those holiday packages—makes a big contribution to the world’s CO 2 emissions. In the U.S., the transportation sector accounts for some 29% of the country’s emissions, according to Environmental Protection Agency data. And despite the Paris Agreement mission to decrease global emissions, demand for transportation around the world is on the rise—and with that increased demand comes increased energy use. Air travel is growing at a rate of 2-3% a year, for instance—a trend that could cause the emissions effects of air transport to almost double by 2050.

But there are some initiatives and technologies that aim to alleviate the energy costs from this transportation glut.

This week, an all-electric seaplane made a first test flight over the Fraser River in Vancouver, Canada. The craft, a six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver driven by a 750-horsepower (560 kW) magniX electric propulsion system, is owned by Harbour Air. The company says it intends to eventually build the world’s first completely electric commercial seaplane fleet. Electrification of the massive planes needed for cargo and transcontinental passenger flights, however, is still a long way off. In the nearer term, researchers are looking to developing biofuels to reduce the carbon impact of flight, along with design and materials changes that will allow for incremental reductions in fuel use.

Also this week, California regulators met to discuss whether to mandate the electrification of cargo trucks within the state. Currently, heavy and medium trucks account for about 23% of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions. While there are incremental efficiency gains to be made there as well—simple technologies like “skirts” on trailers to improve aerodynamics can have a significant impact—the decarbonization of the cargo fleet is still years in the future.

In this chapter of our Degrees of Change series, we’ll talk about transportation, and some of the technology and policy changes that could be made to make getting around more sustainable. Daniel Sperling, founding director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Davis joins Ira to talk about personal transportation in the U.S., and how individuals get around. We’ll talk with Steven Barrett, director of the Laboratory for Aviation and the Environment at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, about greener flying. And Rachel Muncrief, of the International Council on Clean Transportation, joins the conversation to talk about improving heavy vehicles like buses and cargo trucks.

What You Said

We asked you about the factors that influence how you decide to travel and use greener transportation. Share your story in the comments below.

Robin in Texas, on the SciFri VoxPop app:

Hi I’m Robin, and I live in Texas. I often times will travel either to big bend or towards El Paso. El Paso is 500 miles from where I’m at. Currently, there’s not an electric vehicle that can go that far, and it’s like two and a half hours from a hospital at a certain point on the highway. So there’s definitely no electric chargers. We need longer distance.

Something You Can Do! On The Road 🚗 Consider your choice of car , or if you need to use a car at all.

Make sure that car is properly maintained , and that the tires are inflated to the proper pressure. Tire pressure can have up to a 3% impact on fuel economy.



Embrace the “eco-drive” wave. Altering how quickly you accelerate and brake can greatly affect fuel economy. out Altering how quickly you accelerate and brake can greatly affect fuel economy. Try apps that can help you monitor and improve your eco-driving.

Share a ride, either in a personal carpool or when you use ridesharing services. In The Air ✈️ Book direct flights when you can. Around 10% of an aircraft’s emissions come during the “LTO cycle,” or the time the plane is taxiing, taking off, climbing to altitude, and landing. Direct flights can have fewer emissions than flights with connections—decreasing the number of LTO cycles.



Reduce the weight of the craft. The weight an airplane has to lift alters its energy use, so think carefully: Do you really need to pack your anvil collection?

Consider the type of aircraft. While they tend to be slower, modern turboprop planes can be more efficient than jet engines. In Your Home 🏡 Reevaluate your shopping habits. Consolidate your online orders into fewer shipments, so the delivery truck doesn’t stop at your house every day.

When it comes time to move, take travel options and commuting time into account. Get more ideas on how to reduce your transportation carbon footprint, from electric vehicle options to cycling resources.

