February 7, 2020

How Native American Communities Are Addressing Climate Change
Indigenous tribes are centering climate change management strategies around traditional practices.
11:52
“One Trillion Trees”… But Where to Plant Them?
President Trump and Republicans are increasingly considering planting trees to combat climate change—but the strategy has some serious flaws.
29:13
How Tech Can Make Us More—And Less—Empathetic
A new book covers why empathy is important to society, and how technology is changing that.
16:21
Meet Alice Ball, Unsung Pioneer In Leprosy Treatment
A new short film tells the story of a young African-American chemist and her pioneering work in the early 1900s.
34:19
