February 7, 2020

How Native American communities are planning for climate change, from traditional fire management strategies to the use of satellite data. Plus, a new book covers why empathy is important to society, and how technology is changing that.

How Native American Communities Are Addressing Climate Change

Indigenous tribes are centering climate change management strategies around traditional practices.

How Empathy Has Changed In The Face Of Tech

