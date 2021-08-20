 08/20/2021

The Future Of Orcas Threatened In Changing Waters

16:19 minutes

a woman in a beanie and red coat in a boat looks out at orcas swimming in the water
Lynda Mapes observing orcas, under NOAA permit. Credit: Steve Ringman/The Seattle Times

When Seattle Times reporter Lynda Mapes heard of a mother killer whale in the Salish Sea whose baby died shortly after it was born, she was captivated.

The grieving mother carried her baby for 1,000 miles, and Mapes chronicled her story for millions of readers who followed along. She said the story resonated because it “wasn’t an animal story, but a story about a mother who happened to be a whale.”

Now, she’s chronicled the plight of the Southern Resident orcas in a new book, Orca: Shared Waters, Shared Home.

a group of people surround and carry a colorful painted totem pole of an orca
At a May 2018 interfaith gathering in Bellingham, supporters lay hands on an orca totem pole carved at Lummi Nation to raise awareness of the killer whales’ plight in Puget Sound and to press for Tokitae’s release. Credit: Steve Ringman/The Seattle Times

Orcas are known as fast and ferocious predators, sometimes called the “Tyrannosaurus Rex of the sea.” They’ve been swimming the oceans for millions of years. But it’s not these facts that drew Mapes to chronicle their story. It’s that these animals live in ancient societies, with long lineages and strong cultural ties. Their communities are well-known to the native people of the Pacific Northwest, where these orcas swim in the inland waters known as the Salish Sea.

an orca's fin can be seen on the surface of a bay that is surrounded by industry and smoke stacks
Orcas in urban waters. Credit: Steve Ringman/The Seattle Times

But in recent years, human pressures have forced orcas away from their long-time fishing habitat. They face multiple threats, including climate change, boat traffic, development, noise, and the dwindling numbers of Chinook salmon they rely on for food. 

Guest host John Dankosky talks with Mapes about her new book, and ongoing efforts to help save these majestic mammals. Read an excerpt from Mapes’ new book.

Further Reading

Lynda Mapes

Lynda Mapes is a reporter for the Seattle Times and author of Orca: Shared Home, Shared Waters. She’s based in Seattle, Washington.

Segment Transcript

