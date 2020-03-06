 03/06/2020

New Insight Into Whales On The Go

16:22 minutes

a pod of whales seen from over head. you can see some of them are coated in a yellow film
Killer whales in Antarctica, as shown here, often display a yellow coloration due to diatom accumulation on their skin, evidence that they are not sloughing skin in frigid waters. Credit: SR3/NOAA Fisheries.

Like the seasonal migrations of birds, whales are roamers. Every year, they travel thousands of miles, from the warm waters of the equatorial regions for breeding to the colder polar waters for feeding.

But how do they find their way so consistently and precisely every year? The stakes for getting lost can be high. Hundreds of whales and dolphins strand themselves on beaches every year, and many of them die as a result. 

New research in Current Biology this month adds more weight to one idea of how whales stay on course: Similar to birds, whales may detect the Earth’s magnetic field lines. Duke University graduate student Jesse Granger explains why a strong connection between gray whale strandings and solar activity could boost the magnetoreception theory.

Meanwhile, other research in Marine Mammal Science explores why whales leave the food-rich waters of the Arctic and Antarctic at all. Marine ecologist Robert Pitman of Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Center explains why this annual movement may not be about breeding—but rather, allowing their skin to molt and remain healthy. 

a close up of a whale swimming where you can clearly see a thin coating of yellow film over its skin
An Antarctic killer whale shows a heavy infestation of diatoms. Credit: Cotton Coulson/courtesy Robert Pitman
a woman holds up a blackish gray transparent membrane that is shedded whale skin
A woman holds molted sperm whale skin. Credit: Michael Nolan

