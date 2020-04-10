 04/10/2020

The Luxury Ostrich Eggs Of The Bronze And Iron Age Upper Class

a large egg shell with a hole on the side. there are intricate carvings on its surface
Decorated egg from the Isis Tomb, Italy ∏ Credit: Tamar Hodos, University of Bristol with the permission of the Trustees of the British Museum

Today, if you want to show off that you’ve made it, you might buy a top-of-the-line Rolex watch, or line your garage with Ferraris and Rolls Royces. But in the Iron and Bronze age, one of the luxury goods of choice was to put a highly decorated ostrich egg in your tomb. These status symbols have been found in multiple European Iron and Bronze Age locations, despite ostriches not being indigenous to the area. A team of scientists wanted to know the origins of these eggs—and just how they made it from Africa into the hands of the Iron and Bronze Age elite. Mediterranean archaeologist Tamar Hodos, an author on the study recently published in Antiquity, explains how the team determined that these eggs came from wild ostriches, rather than captive birds, and what this reveals about the ancient luxury trade. See a gallery of these ostrich eggs below!

intricate carvings on a large egg shell
Studying the decorated egg from the Isis Tomb, Italy. Credit: Tamar Hodos, University of Bristol, with the permission of the Trustees of the British Museum
an intricate carving of what looks to be a fan
Credit: Tamar Hodos, University of Bristol, with the permission of the Trustees of the British Museum
a carving of a ram
Credit: Tamar Hodos, University of Bristol, with the permission of the Trustees of the British Museum
an intricate carving on an large egg
Credit: Tamar Hodos, University of Bristol, with the permission of the Trustees of the British Museum

Segment Guests

Tamar Hodos

Tamar Hodos is a reader in Mediterranean Archaeology at the University of Bristol in Bristol, England.

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

