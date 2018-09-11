Just over a year ago, an unusual cigar-shaped object zoomed by Earth. The speed and trajectory of the object, dubbed ʻOumuamua, led astronomers to suggest that it may have come from outside our solar system. This week, two researchers suggested in a scientific paper that ʻOumuamua could be some sort of alien spacecraft—but there are other, more conventional explanations for the object’s behavior.

Ryan Mandelbaum, science writer at Gizmodo, joins Flora Lichtman to discuss the reasons that ʻOumuamua probably is not an alien scout ship. They’ll also discuss a newly elected group of legislators with STEM backgrounds, an extinct 10-foot tall blind bird, measuring photosynthesis in progress, and the tool-building prowess of goffin cockatoos.