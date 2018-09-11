 11/09/2018

‘Oumuamua Is Probably Not Aliens—But It’s Still Really Interesting

11:43 minutes

Just over a year ago, an unusual cigar-shaped object zoomed by Earth. The speed and trajectory of the object, dubbed ʻOumuamua, led astronomers to suggest that it may have come from outside our solar system. This week, two researchers suggested in a scientific paper that ʻOumuamua could be some sort of alien spacecraft—but there are other, more conventional explanations for the object’s behavior.  

Ryan Mandelbaum, science writer at Gizmodo, joins Flora Lichtman to discuss the reasons that ʻOumuamua probably is not an alien scout ship. They’ll also discuss a newly elected group of legislators with STEM backgrounds, an extinct 10-foot tall blind bird, measuring photosynthesis in progress, and the tool-building prowess of goffin cockatoos.

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week.

Segment Guests

Ryan Mandelbaum

Ryan Mandelbaum is a science writer at Gizmodo in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Explore More

Sorry, But Still No Aliens

Plus: News of ancient migrations, strange dimensional physics, and the silliness of ‘raw water.’

Read More

What Happens if We Detect Extraterrestrial Intelligence?

Finding communicative aliens is a long shot, but if we do, here are a few next steps to consider.

Read More