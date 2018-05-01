Sorry, But Still No Aliens

This week, the hopes of alien hunters were dimmed again with a report on the unusual “Tabby’s Star,” a distant object that appears to regularly brighten and dim. A Kickstarter-backed observation and work by over a hundred astronomers led to the conclusion that the strange stellar behavior probably isn’t caused by an alien megastructure around the star—rather, dust is likely to blame.

Ryan Mandelbaum, science writer at Gizmodo, joins Ira to talk about that report and other highlights from the week in science, including the sequencing of the genome of a Native American infant from 11,000 years ago, research into representing the possible physics of extra spatial dimensions, and the puzzling conversation around ‘raw water.’