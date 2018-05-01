 01/05/2018

Sorry, But Still No Aliens

7:06 minutes

An illustration of a hypothetical uneven ring of dust orbiting KIC 8462852, also known as Tabby’s Star. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

This week, the hopes of alien hunters were dimmed again with a report on the unusual “Tabby’s Star,” a distant object that appears to regularly brighten and dim. A Kickstarter-backed observation and work by over a hundred astronomers led to the conclusion that the strange stellar behavior probably isn’t caused by an alien megastructure around the star—rather, dust is likely to blame.  

Ryan Mandelbaum, science writer at Gizmodo, joins Ira to talk about that report and other highlights from the week in science, including the sequencing of the genome of a Native American infant from 11,000 years ago, research into representing the possible physics of extra spatial dimensions, and the puzzling conversation around ‘raw water.’

Segment Guests

Ryan Mandelbaum

Ryan Mandelbaum is a science writer at Gizmodo in New York, New York.

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

