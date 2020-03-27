Rethinking Invasive Species With Pablo Escobar’s Hippos

Colombia is home to an estimated 80 to 100 hippos. The large mammals spend most of their time eating plants on land and staying cool in the water. In Colombia, they’re an invasive species—hippos are native to Africa. But notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar brought four to the country as part of his private zoo. After his death in 1993, the hippos escaped to the wild where they thrived.

Some locals consider them pests, the government has mulled over getting rid of them, and recent studies have shown that their large amounts of waste is changing the aquatic ecology of Colombia.

But new research has taken a different view, showing that even though hippos are invasive, they might be filling an ecological hole left by large herbivores killed off by humans thousands of years ago. Take, for instance, the closest native comparison—the Hemiauchenia paradoxa, a large, early llama. The mammal was likely hunted to extinction by early humans looking for food.

Erick Lundgren, the study’s lead author and a Ph.D. student at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, talks about why we should stop thinking of the phrase “invasive species” as inherently bad, and what may be in store for the future of these hippos.

