How COVID-19 Reveals Existing Biases Against The Disability Community

This segment is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story was reported by Christopher Egusa on KALW.

In early July, I visit Ingrid Tischer at the Berkeley apartment she’s shared with her husband, Ken, for the past 10 years. When I arrive, she’s already sitting outside at the top of a gently sloping ramp that leads up to the door.

We’re both vaccinated, but we’re still taking precautions: masks, outdoors, and social distancing. That’s because Ingrid has a severe disability.

“I have muscular dystrophy,” she tells me, “which is a neuromuscular disorder that I’ve had my entire life because it’s genetic.”

Muscular dystrophy is a progressive muscle wasting disease. It impacts her mobility, including her ability to walk unassisted. Ingrid says she’s most impacted by having a weak respiratory system and uses an oxygen device called a biPap to help her breathe.

Earlier in the pandemic, her doctor told her that if she got COVID, it would likely be a death sentence. “I’d never heard my situation put in such stark, certain terms,” she says.

Ingrid is in her mid 50s, with graying brown hair and bright blue eyes. She leads fundraising for DREDF, a disability rights and legal advocacy organization. She’s also a writer — she’s written a draft of a novel and has a blog called “Tales From the Crip.” In addition to a brilliant title, the blog is full of her personal reflections about navigating a world in which the needs and feelings of people with disabilities go mostly unseen and ignored.

When COVID hit in the spring of 2020, Ingrid was terrified. Because of the risk of infection and smoke from the wildfires that summer, she stopped leaving her house entirely, developed severe anxiety and depression, and began noticing a host of new health issues.

Her feet and legs began swelling and breathing became even more difficult than usual. Her doctor worried she might be developing congestive heart failure, but told her to stay home rather than come in for tests and risk infection. It’s a common story. A recent survey by the disability advocacy group #NoBodyIsDisposable found that many disabled people have delayed medical care for over a year due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Lion’s Den Of The Lion’s Den

It all came to a head one morning in January of this year when Ingrid fell trying to get to the bathroom. She wasn’t hurt physically, but it left her shaken. She and Ken decided she had to go to the emergency room, the last place she wanted to be.

“We didn’t know if what we were doing was going into a situation where we would never see each other again.” – Ingrid Tischer

For a disabled person, going into a medical setting can feel like going into battle. A recent study published in the journal Health Affairs found that over 80% of physicians believe that people with disabilities have a lower quality of life.

“Nobody’s about to blame doctors and nurses after what they’ve been doing and what they’ve been through over the last year,” says Jessica Lehman, Executive Director of the advocacy group Senior Disability Action. “But, it’s the nuance of thinking that this person’s life is not going to have as much quality, that this person isn’t going to have as much as much joy and experience, and adventure and success, in whatever way all of that is defined as somebody without a disability. And so, when you’re thinking that way, that’s subconsciously going to come into those split second decisions.”

Including decisions about medical care.

Ingrid has received her medical care from Kaiser since the mid 90s. “The providers, the doctors, the nurses, everybody else, for the most part is quite good. And pretty enlightened around disability,” she says.

During the first part of her six day hospital stay, that continued to be true. She was admitted to an acute floor for neurological conditions. There, she was diagnosed with pneumonia, placed on antibiotics and a diuretic for the swelling, and hooked up to a breathing machine. Her physical needs were being met, but her emotional state was still crumbling.

Then she had an experience that completely threw her for a loop.

As her discharge date got closer, Ingrid worried about her life at home after having lost so much function. She’d heard about a special in-patient rehab program that sounded perfect.